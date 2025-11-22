Potluck Thanksgiving Could Help Iowans Save This Holiday

Many Iowans will be hitting the grocery aisles this weekend as they prepare for next week’s Thanksgiving feast — but for many families, keeping costs under control is top of mind.

Lisa Schiller, spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau, reminds shoppers that a memorable holiday meal doesn’t have to break the bank.

“You want to shop smart by looking for sales,” Schiller says. “Use coupons, choose in-season produce and vegetables, and try to avoid those last-minute splurges.”

If your holiday budget feels tight this year, Schiller says there are still plenty of ways to keep the tradition alive without added stress.

“Plan a simple menu and check your pantry first,” she advises. “Consider a potluck-style meal to share costs with guests. Many families have everyone bring a dish to pass.”

Schiller adds that writing out your entire menu ahead of time — and sticking to it — can go a long way toward keeping Thanksgiving affordable.