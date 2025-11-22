North Iowa Outdoors: Safety Tips for Paddling in Cold Weather

Winter paddling can provide solitude, exercise and an opportunity to see amazing winter beauty. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recommends that paddlers be prepared to paddle in cold weather.

Always check the weather conditions before you head out on the water.

“Many paddlers, especially those just starting out, don’t realize how cold the water really is,” said Todd Robertson, Iowa DNR River Programs Water Trails coordinator. “The water is still dangerously cold and cold water shock and hypothermia can set in quickly.”

“Dress for the water temperature, not the air and expect to go into the water,” explains Robertson “A wet or dry suit and a life jacket are crucial to remain safe.”

Review these simple safety tips before you head out on the water this winter.

Don’t paddle alone. Especially in winter, use a buddy system.

Always wear a life jacket.

Choose a shorter paddling trip so you can adjust for any issues, like low water and falling temperatures.

Check water levels to make sure you won’t need to get in and out of your boat and drag it.

Make sure the entire water trail route and water body you are paddling is open on both rivers and lakes. Ice jams can form and water freeze as temperatures drop throughout the day.

Stay away from wood/branch piles and debris, usually found on the outside of river bends, that can pull you underwater and hold you there with little chance of escape.

Paddle with a group who is experienced in cold water paddling.

Wear a dry suit or wet suit, along with layers of wool fabrics to help avoid hypothermia or cold water shock. Outer garments should be water- and wind- proof. Dress for the water temperature, not the air.

Bring along a dry bag with a set of extra clothes you can change into if you get wet, a first-aid kit and a protected cell phone or weather radio.

Let a friend or loved one know where you are going and when you are expected to return. It will be easier to find you if you need help.

Water recreationists should be aware of bridge construction projects across Iowa. Check the Iowa DNR’s interactive paddling map at www.iowadnr.gov/paddlingmap to help you plan paddling trips and avoid bridge construction areas.