Kossuth County STEM Specialist Wins Numerous 4-H Awards

Several 4-H youth development professionals with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach were recognized by the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals for their impactful contributions to Iowa youth.

Award submissions are judged annually at the state, regional and national levels, and winners are announced at the annual NAE4-HYDP Conference. Regional and national awardees were presented with their recognitions on Oct. 29 at the NAE4-HYDP Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

National award winners

The following individuals from Iowa received 2025 national service awards:

Two 4-H professionals received the Achievement in Service Award : Alexa Groff, 4-H STEM education specialist; and Jane Koppen, Kossuth County youth coordinator. The award is given to a youth development professional who has served over two years but less than seven years and is actively engaged in extension youth programs.

Tillie Bell Good, 4-H staff and volunteer development manager; Megan Freel, Polk County youth coordinator; and Marci Vinsand, Polk County youth coordinator, received Distinguished Service Awards. This award is given to a youth development professional who has served for over seven years and is actively engaged in extension youth programs.

Regional award winners

In addition to national recognition, the following Iowa 4-H professionals were celebrated at the regional level for their innovative programming and leadership:

Excellence in Urban 4-H Programming Award – Team: Megan Freel and Marci Vinsand were recognized for their work in the Polk County 4-H Chick Hatching Program. Polk County 4-H partnered with Des Moines Public Schools to deliver the Chick Hatching Program, giving hundreds of youth hands-on, research-based learning about the chicken life cycle. This no-cost, flexible initiative broadens 4 H’s presence in local schools and demonstrates a model of programming that can benefit communities statewide.

Social Media Piece Award – Team: Alexa Groff and Lexa Krause received this award for their posts promoting Iowa 4-H Computer Science Week, which engaged more than 2,900 youth in computer science activities. Their campaign, shared 63 times and reaching over 11,800 people, sparked enthusiasm among counties, youth and families and has inspired the creation of additional opportunities, lessons and experiences in computer science and artificial intelligence.

State award winners

The Iowa Association of 4-H Youth Development program also presented its annual Specialty and Communicator Awards, recognizing exceptional contributions to youth development across the state. These awards were presented Oct. 21 in Ames as part of the yearly YouthFest conference.

Educational Piece Award – Team: Clark Colby and Alexa Groff were presented with this award for their work in creating the AI Art Challenge, a program designed to engage youth in STEAM learning. The challenge offers hands-on opportunities for students to explore digital creativity and storytelling using tools such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing Image Generator and Adobe Firefly.

News Story Award – Team: Alexa Groff and Sydney Peterson received this award for "From Iowa to Infinity: 4 H Youth Embark on STEM-Fueled Adventure in Orlando," a feature that underscores Iowa 4 H's commitment to experiential learning and STEM career exploration. The success of this trip has inspired the expansion of future STEM in Motion programs, including international opportunities.

Published Photo Award – Marci Vinsand received this award for her image titled "Future Showman," which captures the spirit of Polk County's Clover Kids livestock workshop. The photo showcases a young participant confidently working with her lamb, reflecting the program's goal of building skills, teamwork and enjoyment in livestock projects. It will continue to be featured in event promotion for years to come.

Social Media Piece Award – Individual: Alexa Groff received this award for her work promoting the Junior State Science and Technology Fair of Iowa, a new initiative that introduces STEM education to younger audiences. The success of this campaign has elevated the Junior SSTFI as a cornerstone for inspiring future leaders in science and technology, setting the stage for expanded participation in the years ahead.

“These awards reflect the dedication and creativity of our Iowa 4-H professionals,” said Mitchell Hoyer, Iowa 4-H state program leader and director. “Their recognition is a testimony to the dedication and innovation our staff bring to youth development every day, ensuring Iowa’s young people are ‘Beyond Ready’ to lead, serve and thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Beyond Ready is a nationwide 4-H initiative that empowers young people with the skills, resilience and confidence they need to thrive in an ever-changing world.