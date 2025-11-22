Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Fishing Rated Fair

Area Weather

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday Rain, mainly after noon. High near 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Iowa DNR and Wildlife Forever encourages all Iowans ages 5-18 to enter the Iowa Fish Art Contest! Winning submissions will be featured in the DNR building at the 2026 Iowa State Fair.

The art must include one or more of the following fish species: Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, Brook Trout, Walleye, Channel Catfish, Flathead Catfish, Bluegill, Crappie, Iowa Darter and/or Muskellunge.

Deadline for submissions is Feb. 28, 2026. Only digital submissions are accepted.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Water temperatures are in the low 40s in most area lakes. Last updated on 11/20/2025

Arrowhead Lake (Sac)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The boat ramp courtesy dock has been removed for the season.

Bacon Creek Lake (Woodbury)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Rainbow trout were stocked earlier this fall. Use a small hook with a nightcrawler or corn under a small bobber, or cast small spinners.

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 41.0

41.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The fish cleaning station is closed for the season. The courtesy docks at the south ramp and Ice House Point boat ramps have been removed for the season. The dock at the marina will remain in year-round.

Black Crappie – Fair: Try from the fish house in Town Bay and near the stone piers. Most fish are smaller; a few keepers are being picked up.

Try from the fish house in Town Bay and near the stone piers. Most fish are smaller; a few keepers are being picked up. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have had some luck along Ice House Point, Town Bay, and the east end near the outlet. Jigs and minnows work well.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

North and East docks are removed for the season. The docks at the south and west ramps will remain in year-round.

Bluegill – Fair: Some sorting is needed; catch fish up to 8- to 9-inches.

Moorland Pond (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Rainbow trout were stocked earlier this fall. Use a small hook with a nightcrawler or corn under a small bobber, or cast small spinners.

North Twin Lake (Calhoun)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Courtesy docks at the South and Southeast boat ramps have been removed for the season.

Black Bullhead – Fair

Yellow Bass – Fair: Catch bass up to 8-inches long.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 42.0

42.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Channel Catfish – Fair

Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleye from shore. Evening bite is best.

White Bass – Fair

Yellow Perch – Fair: Keepers are in the 9-inch range.

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

For additional information, contact Clear Lake Fisheries Office at 641-357-3517. Last updated on 11/20/2025

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 41.0

41.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Fair: Use live bait rigs near vegetation. Shore anglers are catching walleyes fishing from the jetties. Best bite is early morning and evenings.

Yellow Bass – Good

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy dock at the boat ramp has been removed.

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activities from September 1st through the final day of the duck season.

Yellow Perch – Fair

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Fair

Yellow Perch – Fair

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Useable

River level is 5.16 feet.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Water temperatures dropped considerably early in the week; most areas are in the low 40 to 30s. Freezing temperatures are forecast for next week; many areas may begin to freeze over. Fishing has been good for a variety of species. Most private docks and hoists have been removed from the lake. Most public courtesy docks have been pulled at boat ramps for the season. Docks at Triboji, Upper Gar and Templar ramp are in all season and still available for use. Last updated on 11/20/2025

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Most boat ramp docks have been pulled for the year making access more difficult. The dock at Upper Gar Boat ramp is in all season. Anglers are catching various panfish species.

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

Water Temperature (°F): 38.0

38.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Fair

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Fair

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Most courtesy ramp docks have been pulled for the season. The Templar Lagoon boat ramp dock is still available for use. Crappie fishing was reported as excellent near Templar Park. Fish were holding in 12–13 feet of water.

Black Crappie – Excellent: Anglers are catching crappie on jigs with minnows or plastics, as well as Berkley PowerBait shiners.

Anglers are catching crappie on jigs with minnows or plastics, as well as Berkley PowerBait shiners. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers report catching greater numbers of fish recently.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The boat ramp dock at Triboji is still available for use.

Black Crappie – Fair

Northeast

Decorah Management District

Contact Person: Caleb Schnitzler – 563-382-8324

Weekend daytime temperatures will warm into the 50s, falling to the 30s at night. Water levels on many area rivers and streams received a bump of fresh water from showers earlier in week, but remain low for this time of year. Water clarity is excellent. Last updated on 11/20/2025

Allamakee County Trout Streams (Allamakee)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The Trout Team thanks the dedicated anglers, generous landowners, and loyal supporters who contributed to the success of our program. Your support and kind words ensure our program remains strong and vibrant. Hunting seasons are open in many wildlife management areas that contain trout streams; anglers may observe increased activity on these shared lands. For your safety, dress appropriately (e.g., wear bright colors). Please respect all users of these shared natural resources.

Brook Trout – Slow: Brook trout spawn is nearing completion. Brook trout spawn in similar locations as brown trout. Walk around these clean, gravelly areas. Brook and Brown trout eggs incubate in these areas for several months.

Brook trout spawn is nearing completion. Brook trout spawn in similar locations as brown trout. Walk around these clean, gravelly areas. Brook and Brown trout eggs incubate in these areas for several months. Brown Trout – Good: Browns should start biting again with the end of spawning. Use larger flies imitating smaller fish.

Browns should start biting again with the end of spawning. Use larger flies imitating smaller fish. Rainbow Trout – Good: Area streams hold plenty of carryover trout to keep anglers busy through the off season, even with the close of the catchable trout stocking season. Use spinner baits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm, bread, or cheese floated through deeper holes.

Cedar River (above Nashua) (Floyd)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water levels are stable with good to excellent clarity. With clear water, fish overcast days and at dawn or dusk.

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use crank baits or jigs tipped with plastic tails in back eddies or off channel areas out of current. Hit-or-miss action.

Use crank baits or jigs tipped with plastic tails in back eddies or off channel areas out of current. Hit-or-miss action. Walleye – Good: Walleye are moving to deeper holes; use jigs tipped with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Lake Hendricks (Howard)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is good. Few anglers are out.

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small minnow under a bobber or a small bladed lure slowly retrieved.

Try a small minnow under a bobber or a small bladed lure slowly retrieved. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber.

Lake Meyer (Winneshiek)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Courtesy docks have been removed for the year. Water clarity is excellent. Few anglers are out.

Black Crappie – Slow

Bluegill – Slow: Use a jig tipped with small piece of worm or waxworm under a bobber.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah) (Winneshiek)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water levels are stable with excellent clarity. Try fishing overcast days or at dawn and dusk due to clear water.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a worm or plastic tails in deeper water or find areas out of current.

Use jigs tipped with a worm or plastic tails in deeper water or find areas out of current. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving to overwintering holes. Use a crank or spinner bait through a deeper hole.

Volga Lake (Fayette)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Courtesy docks have been removed for the winter. Water clarity is good. Few anglers are out.

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a tube jig tipped with a minnow under a bobber. Find fish around submersed trees or rocky edges.

Use a tube jig tipped with a minnow under a bobber. Find fish around submersed trees or rocky edges. Bluegill – Fair: A small piece of worm or waxworm on a small jig works well.

A small piece of worm or waxworm on a small jig works well. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a crank or spinner bait with a slow retrieve along a steep depth contour.

Winneshiek County Trout Streams (Winneshiek)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Many thanks to the dedicated anglers, generous landowners, and loyal supporters who contributed to the success of our program. Your support and kind words ensure our program remains strong and vibrant. Hunting seasons are open in many wildlife management areas that contain trout streams. Anglers may observe increased activity on these shared lands. For your safety, dress appropriately (e.g. wear bright colors). Please respect all users of these shared natural resources.

Brook Trout – Slow: Brook trout spawn in similar locations as brown trout. Walk around clean, gravelly areas. Brook and brown trout eggs incubate in these areas for several months.

Brook trout spawn in similar locations as brown trout. Walk around clean, gravelly areas. Brook and brown trout eggs incubate in these areas for several months. Brown Trout – Good: Brownies should start biting with the end of spawning. Use larger flies imitating small fish such as sculpins, minnows, or suckers.

Rainbow Trout – Good: Area streams hold plenty of carryover stocked trout to keep anglers busy through the off season. Use spinner baits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm, bread, or cheese floated through deeper holes.

Manchester Management District

Contact Person: Dan Kirby – 563-927-3276

Most interior rivers are providing fair to good walleye, smallmouth bass and northern pike fishing. No reports on the lakes in and around Cedar Falls/Waterloo area. Contact your local bait shops for the most recent hot spots. Last updated on 11/20/2025

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City) (Black Hawk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers are doing fair to good on smallmouth bass, walleye, northern pike and a few crappie on the Cedar River. Focus your efforts in the deeper portions of the river as water temperatures decline and fish move into overwintering areas.

Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve spinner baits or flashy spoons.

Cast and retrieve spinner baits or flashy spoons. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler/minnow or float a nightcrawler under a slip bobber.

Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler/minnow or float a nightcrawler under a slip bobber. Walleye – Good: Use live or artificial baits; fish are very susceptible with low river levels.

Dalton Pond (Jackson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Dalton Pond will be drained the week of Nov. 24 for the winter season.

Lake Delhi (Delaware)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Some anglers are targeting Lake Delhi for panfish this fall; it’s a good time of year with low boat traffic.

Black Crappie – Fair: Concentrate your efforts near shoreline structure; use hair jigs/tube jigs or float a minnow under a slip bobber in 6-10 feet of water.

Concentrate your efforts near shoreline structure; use hair jigs/tube jigs or float a minnow under a slip bobber in 6-10 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Concentrate your efforts near shoreline structure; use hair jigs or float a piece of nightcrawler under a slip bobber in 6-10 feet of water.

Concentrate your efforts near shoreline structure; use hair jigs or float a piece of nightcrawler under a slip bobber in 6-10 feet of water. White Crappie – Fair: Anglers are doing well using a snell rig tipped with a minnow or floating a nightcrawler under a slip bobber.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello) (Delaware)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The Maquoketa River is in excellent condition. Anglers are catching walleye and smallmouth bass in Delaware County. Focus your efforts in the deeper portions of the river as water temperatures decline and fish move into overwintering areas.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler/minnow or float a nightcrawler under a slip bobber.

Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler/minnow or float a nightcrawler under a slip bobber. Walleye – Good: Use live or artificial baits; fish are very susceptible with low river levels.

Maquoketa River (below Monticello) (Jackson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers are catching smallmouth bass and walleye on the lower Maquoketa River. Focus your efforts in the deeper portions of the river as water temperatures decline and fish move into overwintering areas.

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Anglers are doing well using a snell rig tipped with a minnow or floating a nightcrawler under a slip bobber.

Anglers are doing well using a snell rig tipped with a minnow or floating a nightcrawler under a slip bobber. Walleye – Excellent: Anglers are doing well using a snell rig tipped with a minnow or floating a nightcrawler under a slip bobber.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock) (Butler)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers are focusing on walleye and smallmouth bass on the Shell Rock River. Focus your efforts in the deeper portions of the river as water temperatures decline and fish move into overwintering areas.

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with or without a nightcrawler or float a nightcrawler under a slip bobber.

Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with or without a nightcrawler or float a nightcrawler under a slip bobber. Walleye – Good: Use live or artificial baits; fish are very susceptible with low river levels.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills) (Buchanan)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers are focusing on walleye, smallmouth bass and northern pike on the Wapsipinicon River. Focus your efforts in the deeper portions of the river as water temperatures decline and fish move into overwintering areas.

Northern Pike – Good: Cast and retrieve spinner baits or flashy spoons.

Cast and retrieve spinner baits or flashy spoons. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler or float a nightcrawler under a slip bobber.

Walleye – Good: Use live or artificial baits; fish are very susceptible with low river levels.

Mississippi River

Bellevue Management District

Contact Person: Dave Bierman – 563-872-5495

Water levels are low and forecast to hold steady; use caution when navigating in off channel areas. Main channel temperatures are in the lower 40s across the district and are holding steady. The fall walleye/sauger tailwater bite is picking up with many limits reported. Water temperatures are slightly cooler in backwater areas; look for panfish in these areas. Last updated on 11/20/2025

Pool 12, Mississippi River (Dubuque)

Water Temperature (°F): 44.0

44.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 4.7 feet at the Dubuque tailwater and holding steady. Water temperatures have held steady. Use caution when navigating in off channel areas.

Black Crappie – Slow: Use a minnow or small plastic on a crappie rig in the tree piles in sloughs near backwater overwintering areas.

Use a minnow or small plastic on a crappie rig in the tree piles in sloughs near backwater overwintering areas. Bluegill – Slow: Look for bluegill in backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Bluegill are on the move into overwintering areas.

Look for bluegill in backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Bluegill are on the move into overwintering areas. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try spinnerbaits, swim jigs, or chatterbaits along dying weed edges or along rocky structures or edges of dredge cuts in backwater areas. Also try pitching jigs into woody structure.

Try spinnerbaits, swim jigs, or chatterbaits along dying weed edges or along rocky structures or edges of dredge cuts in backwater areas. Also try pitching jigs into woody structure. Sauger – Excellent: Saugers are biting in the tailwater area as temperatures drop. Use minnows on a jig with a twister tail/plastics.

Saugers are biting in the tailwater area as temperatures drop. Use minnows on a jig with a twister tail/plastics. Walleye – Excellent: Anglers are focusing on the tailwater area as temperatures drop. Use minnows on a jig with a twister tail/plastics.

Anglers are focusing on the tailwater area as temperatures drop. Use minnows on a jig with a twister tail/plastics. White Bass – Good: Use a small inline spinner or small white jig with a twister tail. One eyes can also be effective in deeper water.

Pool 13, Mississippi River (Jackson)

Water Temperature (°F): 43.0

43.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 4.5 feet at the Bellevue tailwater and holding steady. Water temperatures have held steady. The tailwater bite is on for walleye and sauger. Use caution when navigating in off channel areas.

Black Crappie – Slow: Use a minnow or small plastic on a crappie rig in the tree piles in sloughs near backwater overwintering areas.

Use a minnow or small plastic on a crappie rig in the tree piles in sloughs near backwater overwintering areas. Bluegill – Slow: Look for bluegill in backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Bluegill are on the move into overwintering areas.

Look for bluegill in backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Bluegill are on the move into overwintering areas. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try spinnerbaits, swim jigs, or chatterbaits along dying edges of dredge cuts in backwater areas. Also try pitching jigs into woody structure.

Try spinnerbaits, swim jigs, or chatterbaits along dying edges of dredge cuts in backwater areas. Also try pitching jigs into woody structure. Sauger – Excellent: Sauger are biting in the tailwater area as temperatures drop; many limits reported. Use a jig with a twister tail/plastics.

Sauger are biting in the tailwater area as temperatures drop; many limits reported. Use a jig with a twister tail/plastics. Walleye – Excellent: Walleye are biting in the tailwater area as temperatures drop; many limits reported. Use a jig with a twister tail/plastics.

Walleye are biting in the tailwater area as temperatures drop; many limits reported. Use a jig with a twister tail/plastics. White Bass – Good: One eyes have been effective in deeper water in the tailwater.

One eyes have been effective in deeper water in the tailwater. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Use a minnow or small plastic on a crappie rig in the tree piles in sloughs near backwater overwintering areas.

Pool 14, Mississippi River (Clinton)

Water Temperature (°F): 44.0

44.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 4.7 feet at Lock and Dam 13 and holding steady. The tailwater bite has been good. Use caution when navigating in off channel areas.

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try swim jigs along dying weed edges or crankbaits along rocky structures or edges of dredge cuts in backwater areas. Also try pitching a jig into wood piles and snags.

Try swim jigs along dying weed edges or crankbaits along rocky structures or edges of dredge cuts in backwater areas. Also try pitching a jig into wood piles and snags. Sauger – Good: Use live minnows or plastics on a jig. The tailwater bite is good.

Use live minnows or plastics on a jig. The tailwater bite is good. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallmouths along rock lines with moderate current; use small crankbaits or spinners.

Find smallmouths along rock lines with moderate current; use small crankbaits or spinners. Walleye – Good: Use live minnows or plastics on a jig. The tailwater bite is good.

Use live minnows or plastics on a jig. The tailwater bite is good. White Bass – Fair: Try one eyes in the tailwaters in 18-24 feet of water.

Try one eyes in the tailwaters in 18-24 feet of water. White Crappie – Slow: Look for crappies in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles and snags; use minnows or plastics under a bobber.

Pool 15, Mississippi River (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 47.0

47.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 4.4 feet at Lock and Dam 14 and is forecast to remain fairly stable. Water temperatures have warmed slightly. The fall walleye/sauger tailwater bite has picked up.

Sauger – Good: Try a jig and minnow rig or a jig and twister tail in the tailwaters. Hair jigs can be effective.

Try a jig and minnow rig or a jig and twister tail in the tailwaters. Hair jigs can be effective. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Try spinners or crankbaits along shoreline rip-rap and lateral rock.

Try spinners or crankbaits along shoreline rip-rap and lateral rock. Walleye – Good: Try a jig and minnow rig or a jig and twister tail in the tailwaters.

Fairport Management District

Contact Person: Andy Fowler – 563-263-5062

Tailwater stages have been fairly steady and forecast to stay steady. Main channel water temperature is 47 degrees. Water clarity is fair. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers. Angles are catching crappies in the backwaters. Last updated on 11/20/2025

Pool 16, Mississippi River (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 47.0

47.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 4.44 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and forecast to stay fairly steady. Flood stage is 15 feet.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: Look for bluegills in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Use pieces of worm under a bobber.

Look for bluegills in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Use pieces of worm under a bobber. Sauger – Fair: Anglers are catching saugers below the dam and in Sylvan Slough. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Anglers are catching saugers below the dam and in Sylvan Slough. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast crankbaits, jigs with minnows or plastics or troll crankbaits on the wing dams. Tailwater fishing for walleyes has been fair; expect fishing to pick up as water temperatures drop.

Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast crankbaits, jigs with minnows or plastics or troll crankbaits on the wing dams. Tailwater fishing for walleyes has been fair; expect fishing to pick up as water temperatures drop. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Look for crappies in the backwater and side channels around brush piles. Try vertical jigging with minnows/plastics or minnows under a bobber. Places to try are Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex.

Pool 17, Mississippi River (Muscatine)

Water Temperature (°F): 46.0

46.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 3.42 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and forecast to stay fairly steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. There has been some walleye and sauger fishing below the dam; fishing is being reported as slow.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles.

Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Sauger – Slow: There has been some tailwater fishing for saugers; fishing is reported as slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

There has been some tailwater fishing for saugers; fishing is reported as slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – Status Unsure: Cast jigs and minnows/plastics on the wing dams. Cast or troll crankbaits on the upstream side of the wing dam. Tailwater fishing for walleyes is being reported as slow. Expect the tailwater bite to improve as water temperatures start to fall.

Cast jigs and minnows/plastics on the wing dams. Cast or troll crankbaits on the upstream side of the wing dam. Tailwater fishing for walleyes is being reported as slow. Expect the tailwater bite to improve as water temperatures start to fall. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Use jigs and minnows/plastics or minnows under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Places to try are Big Timber and Cleveland Slough.

Pool 18, Mississippi River (Louisa)

Water Temperature (°F): 47.0

47.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 3.66 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and forecast to stay fairly steady. Flood stage is 15 feet.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Places to try are the Huron Island complex.

Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Places to try are the Huron Island complex. Sauger – Slow: Tailwater fishing for saugers is being reported as slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Tailwater fishing for saugers is being reported as slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – Slow: Cast jigs and minnows/plastics on the wing dams. Cast or troll crankbaits on the upstream side of the wing dam. We have not received any reports of tailwater fishing for walleyes. Expect the tailwater bite to improve as water temperatures start to fall.

Cast jigs and minnows/plastics on the wing dams. Cast or troll crankbaits on the upstream side of the wing dam. We have not received any reports of tailwater fishing for walleyes. Expect the tailwater bite to improve as water temperatures start to fall. White Crappie – Fair: Vertical jig with minnows or plastics or fish with minnows under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Places to try are the Huron Island complex.

Pool 19, Mississippi River (Lee)

Water Temperature (°F): 47.0

47.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 1.64 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and forecast to stay fairly steady. Flood stage is 10 feet.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: Look for bluegills in the backwaters as water temperatures drop. Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles.

Look for bluegills in the backwaters as water temperatures drop. Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Sauger – Status Unsure: We have not received any reports of tailwater fishing for saugers below Lock and Dam 18. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

We have not received any reports of tailwater fishing for saugers below Lock and Dam 18. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – Status Unsure: Cast jigs and minnows/plastics on the wing dams. Cast or troll crankbaits on the upstream side of the wing dam. We have not received any reports of tailwater fishing for walleyes. Expect the tailwater bite to improve as water temperatures start to fall.

Cast jigs and minnows/plastics on the wing dams. Cast or troll crankbaits on the upstream side of the wing dam. We have not received any reports of tailwater fishing for walleyes. Expect the tailwater bite to improve as water temperatures start to fall. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Look for crappies in the backwaters as water temperatures drop. Vertical jig with minnows/plastics or minnows under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles.

Guttenberg Management District

Contact Person: Karen Osterkamp – 563-252-1156

Water temperatures are falling into the lower 40s. Water levels remain low and stable. We are transitioning to winter fishing with many fish already in or near overwintering areas. Last updated on 11/13/2025

Pool 09, Mississippi River (Allamakee)

Water Temperature (°F): 43.0

43.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is 8.0 feet at Lansing and remains stable. Fall fishing has been good in backwater lakes as fish move into overwintering spots.

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie bite is mixed as fish head into overwintering areas. Look for crappie near mouths of backwater areas.

Crappie bite is mixed as fish head into overwintering areas. Look for crappie near mouths of backwater areas. Bluegill – Fair: Most bluegills should have moved into overwintering areas. Use small jigs and bobbers to detect light bites.

Most bluegills should have moved into overwintering areas. Use small jigs and bobbers to detect light bites. Channel Catfish – Slow

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth should have mostly moved into overwintering areas. Work shorelines slowly with shad imitation lures.

Largemouth should have mostly moved into overwintering areas. Work shorelines slowly with shad imitation lures. Northern Pike – Fair: Try slow retrieving crankbaits along backwater shorelines.

Try slow retrieving crankbaits along backwater shorelines. Sauger – Good: Anglers are catching nice-sized sauger vertical jigging live bait.

Anglers are catching nice-sized sauger vertical jigging live bait. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are still actively feeding on rocky shorelines. Look for them to move toward deep water holes near wing dams.

Smallmouth are still actively feeding on rocky shorelines. Look for them to move toward deep water holes near wing dams. Walleye – Good: Walleye fishing in tailwaters has been good. Most fish being caught vertical jigging live bait; try trolling crankbaits in deep water to find pockets of active fish.

Pool 10, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Water Temperature (°F): 45.0

45.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is 613 feet at the Lynxville Dam and expected to remain stable. Water clarity is good.

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie bite is mixed as fish head into overwintering areas. Look for crappie near mouths of backwater areas.

Crappie bite is mixed as fish head into overwintering areas. Look for crappie near mouths of backwater areas. Bluegill – Fair: Most bluegills should have moved into overwintering areas. Use small jigs and bobbers to detect light bites.

Most bluegills should have moved into overwintering areas. Use small jigs and bobbers to detect light bites. Channel Catfish – Slow

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth should have mostly moved into overwintering areas. Work shorelines slowly with shad imitation lures.

Largemouth should have mostly moved into overwintering areas. Work shorelines slowly with shad imitation lures. Northern Pike – Fair: Try slow retrieving crankbaits along backwater shorelines.

Try slow retrieving crankbaits along backwater shorelines. Sauger – Good: Anglers are catching nice-sized sauger vertical jigging live bait.

Anglers are catching nice-sized sauger vertical jigging live bait. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are still actively feeding on rocky shorelines. Look for them to move toward deep water holes near wing dams.

Smallmouth are still actively feeding on rocky shorelines. Look for them to move toward deep water holes near wing dams. Walleye – Good: Walleye fishing in tailwaters has been good. Most fish being caught vertical jigging live bait; try trolling crankbaits in deep water to find pockets of active fish.

Pool 11, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Water Temperature (°F): 43.0

43.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is 4.8 at Lock and Dam 10 at Guttenberg and expected to remain stable. Water clarity is good. The bite is improving below the Lock and Dam.

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie bite is mixed as fish head into overwintering areas. Look for crappie near mouths of backwater areas.

Crappie bite is mixed as fish head into overwintering areas. Look for crappie near mouths of backwater areas. Bluegill – Fair: Most bluegills should have moved into overwintering areas. Use small jigs and bobbers to detect light bites.

Most bluegills should have moved into overwintering areas. Use small jigs and bobbers to detect light bites. Channel Catfish – Slow

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth should have mostly moved into overwintering areas. Work shorelines slowly with shad imitation lures.

Largemouth should have mostly moved into overwintering areas. Work shorelines slowly with shad imitation lures. Northern Pike – Fair: Try slow retrieving crankbaits along backwater shorelines.

Try slow retrieving crankbaits along backwater shorelines. Sauger – Good: Anglers are catching nice-sized sauger vertical jigging live bait.

Anglers are catching nice-sized sauger vertical jigging live bait. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are still actively feeding on rocky shorelines. Look for them to movr toward deep water holes near wing dams.

Smallmouth are still actively feeding on rocky shorelines. Look for them to movr toward deep water holes near wing dams. Walleye – Good: Walleye fishing in tailwaters has been good. Most fish being caught vertical jigging live bait; try trolling crankbaits in deep water to find pockets of active fish.

Southeast

Lake Darling Management District

Contact Person: Vance Polton – 319-694-2430

For more information on these lakes and ponds, call the Lake Darling Fisheries at 319-694-2430. Last updated on 11/10/2025

East Lake Park Pond (Henry)

Water Temperature (°F): 56.0

56.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water temperature is in the mid-50s during the afternoons. A few degrees cooler in the mornings, fluctuating several degrees during the day.

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked last Friday (11/14); there are still plenty left to be caught. Try fishing in 3 to 5 feet of water. Trout in this pond spend most of the time circling the lake at those depths. Don’t be surprised if you get a few bites and then nothing, only for them to start biting again as they complete their circuit of the lake.

Lake Darling (Washington)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water temperature is holding between 49 and 50 degrees. Just a little bit of the phytoplankton left on the surface of the lake.

Black Crappie – Fair: Time to pretend you are “ice fishing,” but from a boat. Try small jigs tipped with minnows vertically jigged over the cedar trees in the middle of the lake. Just like you were ice fishing a couple of feet off the bottom slow jigging motion.

Time to pretend you are “ice fishing,” but from a boat. Try small jigs tipped with minnows vertically jigged over the cedar trees in the middle of the lake. Just like you were ice fishing a couple of feet off the bottom slow jigging motion. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have moved to deeper habitat in 8-10 feet of water. Try the rock piles off lagoon point and the brush piles across from the main boat ramp. Start down sizing your baits to smaller jigs (1/64 oz) or ice fishing jigs tipped with waxworms or red worms. Ice fishing without the ice.

Lake of the Hills (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water temperature is holding at around 50 degrees with the continued warm weather. Perfect for the trout released last Friday (11/14).

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Rainbow trout were biting about as fast as they got off the hatchery truck. Most were caught on small spinners, but more than a few were ready to bite on worms. Still plenty of trout left in the lake. Look for them around the habitat in 3 to 5 feet of water.

Wilson Lake (Lee)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water temperature is in the mid-50s.

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: After they calmed down, the trout were biting. They are settling into their new home and are ready to go. Look for them in 3 to 6 feet of water gathered, especially around those big cedars that were added for fish habitat a few years ago. The clear water makes it easy to spot the trees and more than likely the trout themselves.

Macbride Management District

Contact Person: D. J. Vogeler or Chris Mack – 319-624-3615

Coralville Reservoir (Johnson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing in brush piles and along rock ledges.

White Crappie – Slow: Try fishing in brush piles and along rock ledges.

Grundy County Lake (Grundy)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Slow: Try fishing rock shoreline areas with brush piles or wood pallets.

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try fishing rock shoreline areas with brush piles or wood pallets.

Redear Sunfish – Slow: Try fishing rock shoreline areas with brush piles or wood pallets.

Iowa River (Coralville Lake to River Junction) (Johnson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Sauger – Slow: Use soft plastics along deep holes with rock and current seams.

Saugeye – Slow: Use soft plastics along deep holes with rock and current seams.

Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use soft plastics along deep holes with rock and current seams.

Spotted bass – Fair: Use soft plastics or crank baits along rock shorelines and brush piles.

Walleye – Fair: Use soft plastics along deep holes with rock and current seams.

White Bass – Fair: Try soft plastics or minnows below the dams.

Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try soft plastics or minnows below the dams.

Iowa River (Marshalltown to Coralville Lake) (Iowa)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Slow: Try fishing creek mouths or rocky shorelines.

Lake Macbride (Johnson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing brush piles. Look for crappie along shore and in deeper water areas.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing rock shorelines and brush piles.

Spotted bass – Fair: Try fishing rock shorelines and brush piles.

Walleye – Fair: Try fishing rock shorelines and brush piles.

White Crappie – Fair: Try fishing brush piles. Find crappie along shore and in deeper water areas.

Liberty Centre Pond (Johnson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rainbow Trout – Fair

Pleasant Creek Lake (Linn)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Fair: Try fishing along wind-blown shorelines after sunset.

Prairie Park Fishery (Linn)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rainbow Trout – Fair

Sand Lake (Marshall)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try rainbow trout colored lures around brush piles.

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try fishing around standing vegetation or brush piles along shorelines.

Union Grove Lake (Tama)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Slow: Try fishing rock areas and brush piles.

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try fishing rock areas and brush piles.

Rathbun Management District

Contact Person: Rathbun Fish Hatchery personnel – 641-647-2406

Hawthorn Lake (Mahaska)

Ramp Condition: Useable

All 12- to 16-inch largemouth bass must be immediately released.

Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs along the shoreline and around the rock jetties.

Use small jigs along the shoreline and around the rock jetties. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try crankbaits fished slowly around the rock jetties.

Lake Keomah (Mahaska)

Ramp Condition: Closed

Lake Keomah is drained for a lake restoration project. Please stay out of the lakebed.

Lake Miami (Monroe)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs around the rock jetties and along the face of the dam.

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Target areas of the lake with rocky shorelines with crankbaits or plastic combos.

Lake Sugema (Van Buren)

Ramp Condition: Useable

All 12- to 18-inch largemouth bass must be immediately released.

Bluegill – Slow: Target rock jetties with small jigs.

Target rock jetties with small jigs. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try crankbaits or plastic combos around the rock jetties and along the face of the dam.

Lake Wapello (Davis)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills around structure; use small jigs.

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Target the cedar tree piles with plastics or crankbaits.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond) (Wapello)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Trout were stocked in early November. Try small spinners or a chunk of nightcrawler. Target schools of trout as they swim around the edge of the pond.

Rathbun Reservoir (Appanoose)

Water Temperature (°F): 46.0

46.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is 904.45 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun contains zebra mussels; clean, drain and dry your boat before going to another water body. The boat ramps at Prairie Ridge and Honey Creek Resort are closed. The campgrounds at Bridgeview, Prairie Ridge and Island View are closed for the season.

Channel Catfish – Slow: Try cut bait along the shoreline is 4-8 feet of water.

Try cut bait along the shoreline is 4-8 feet of water. Walleye – Slow: All walleyes less than 15-inches must be immediately released. Use crankbaits around rock piles and the old river channel.

All walleyes less than 15-inches must be immediately released. Use crankbaits around rock piles and the old river channel. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Try vertically jigging over rock piles or trolling crankbaits.

White Oak Conservation Area Lake (Mahaska)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits around the rock jetty or along the face of the dam.

Southwest

Boone Management District

Contact Person: Andy Otting – 515-204-5885

November is a good time to target walleye in the Des Moines and Raccoon Rivers. Last updated on 11/10/2025

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake (Story)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on Monday, Nov. 3. Cast small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs and live baits under floats.

Big Creek Lake (Polk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

All docks are out, except the Williams Drive Boat Ramp. This dock will remain in until just before ice cover.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock) (Marion)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Good: Catch walleyes below the dams and in deeper water with slow current near rip-rap or wood. Cast 1/8 to 1/2 ounce jigs tipped with minnows, twister tails or swim baits that imitate small shad or shiners.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake) (Polk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The boat ramp at Ledges State Park is closed for repairs.

Lake Petocka (Polk)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on Friday, Oct. 31. Cast small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs and live baits under floats.

Red Rock Reservoir (Marion)

Ramp Condition: Useable

White Crappie – Fair: Try slowly trolling panfish plastics in coves off the main lake or still fishing over artificial structure. Find a map of the structures on the Army Corps of Engineer’s Lake Red Rock Homepage under Fishing Information.

Terra Lake (Polk)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on Monday, Oct. 27. Cast small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs and live baits under floats.

Triumph Park East (Dallas)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on Monday, Oct. 27. Cast small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs and live baits under floats.

Triumph Park West (Dallas)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on Monday, Oct. 27. Cast small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs and live baits under floats.

Cold Springs Management District

Contact Person: Mark Boucher or John Lorenzen – 712-769-2587

Water temperatures are in the mid to high 40s. Last updated on 11/20/2025

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond) (Pottawattamie)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use small spinners, soft plastics or live bait under a bobber.

Farm Creek Lake (a.k.a. Young’s Pond) (Pottawattamie)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Shore anglers are doing well casting along the dam and around the rock jetties.

Greenfield Lake (Adair)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Status Unsure

Largemouth Bass – Fair

Lake Anita (Cass)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching bluegill around the rock piles out from the campground.

Largemouth Bass – Status Unsure

Prairie Rose Lake (Shelby)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Target the tree piles with small plastics to catch 10-inch black crappie.

Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are catching a few bluegill east of the beach on the rock piles with nightcrawlers.

Largemouth Bass – Fair

Riepe Pond (Pottawattamie)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Status Unsure: Try minnows under a bobber in the flooded trees. Fish will average 9-inches.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: Bluegills will average 8-inches.

Mt. Ayr Management District

Contact Person: Andy Jansen – 641-464-3108

Water temperature is in the upper 40’s to low 50s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. Last updated on 11/13/2025

Green Valley Lake (Union)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The dock is in at main boat ramp.

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 19-inches with finesse plastics around rocky shorelines.

Little River Watershed Lake (Decatur)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The dock is in at the main boat ramp.

Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie of all sizes with a jig tipped with live bait near deep cedar tree brushpiles.

Three Mile Lake (Union)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is about 7 feet below normal pool.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake (Union)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Yellow Perch – Good: Catch all sizes of yellow perch with jigs tipped with live bait in shallow coves and on the fish mounds.