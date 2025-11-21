Riverwalk Plaza in Mason City Gets a New Name

A new park under the direction of the Mason City Parks Board was the subject of a discussion by the Mason City Council. The park is part of the Riverwalk south of the Southbridge Mall and opened this past summer. It puts together art and nature for those who take the walkway along Willow Creek.

Mayor Pro Tem Paul Adams led the city council on an agenda item that dealt with naming the plaza area of the Riverwalk.

Mayor Bill Schickel was an integral part of getting the project underway according to Adams.

Mayor Schickel was very surprised at the ribbon cutting earlier in the day of the new Riverwalk.

When the council met this week, Schickel had a moment to reflect on the project and addressed the council.

Schickel emphasized that this riverwalk will give residents and visitors the opportunity to discover art, music, and the beauty of nature.

Schickel repeatedly thanked all those involved and looked forward to the impact the Riverwalk would have on Mason City and the surrounding area.