North Iowa Giving Tree Launches Annual Holiday Gift Program for Local Kids in Need

The holiday season is underway, and the North Iowa Giving Tree is once again working to brighten Christmas for children across the region. The annual program invites community members to “share a gift with a local child in need” by selecting a gift request, purchasing the item, and returning it to the Giving Tree by December 15, 2025.

The process is simple: participants receive a child’s specific gift request, shop for the item, and bring it back unwrapped. Most requested gifts can be purchased for $25 or less, allowing families and individuals of all budgets to take part.

The North Iowa Giving Tree serves children who attend North Iowa schools in Buffalo Center, Lakota, Rake, and Thompson, helping ensure that every child in these communities has something special waiting for them this holiday season.

Residents who wish to participate or learn more can visit www.northiowagivingtree.com to sign up and view available gift requests.

Organizers say the need is great this year, and even one gift can make a meaningful difference for a local child.