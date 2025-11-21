Mason City Opens and Closes Roadways

The Mason City Council was informed of some changes to roads and highways around the city. Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett explained that one highway was opened.

While long time projects were completed, other projects began.

Projects that involve railroad crossings or rail bridges are much slower to get off the drawing board because of the involvement of the rail system. Burnett explained how long this one has taken to move forward.

Most projects take at or less than six months to get off the drawing board and into completion. Highway 122 has opened up as well but will partially close next spring to finish the other side of the road.