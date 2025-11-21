Lake Mills Initiates Sidewalk Repair

The Lake Mills City Council is looking at possible repairs to deficient and broken sidewalks. According to City Clerk Diane Price, the city is exploring the project.

The city is taking the list and is taking steps to begin the process.

Many of the sidewalk sections in question are in disrepair or are very bad. The city will not repair these sections according to Price.

Price encourages those with questions to contact the Lake Mills Public Works Department about the proposed project.