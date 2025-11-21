AudioLocal NewsMedia

Forest City Continues to Work on Water and Sewer Lines

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 20, 2025

Traffic in the residential areas of Forest City is getting diverted in some locations to the repair work being done on water and sewer lines. West M Street saw several portions of the street being dug up and lines getting replaced. Crews are now working on 9th Street after finishing up on Clark Street and on 7th.

Water/Wastewater  Department Supervisor  Kevin Reicks, explained that the digs are not done yet.

Reicks eluded to another issue that is on the schedule, weather pending.

Officials ask everyone to be patient and take alternate routes when encountering the street closures.

