Forest City Continues Collecting Leaves from Residents
The Forest City Council was informed about the current state of the voluminous amount of leaves residents and the city have to deal with. According to Streets and Sanitation Director Andrew Faber, there is a lot to deal with.
The Forest City Compost Site has seen a large influx of brush and leaves according to Faber.
Residents who have questions on how the compost is handled can contact The Forest City Hall for more information.