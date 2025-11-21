AudioLocal NewsMedia
Community Connection Program Connects Waldorf with Local Businesses
Being a part of Waldorf University does have its perks. One of them is called Community Connection according to Hannah Meyer, Content Specialist.
The area businesses are getting behind the program with Waldorf University in an effort to work with students and employees. Meyer stated that the business list is growing.
The program continues to see growing success and Meyer encourages interested businesses to contact the school about joining.