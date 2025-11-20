Waldorf Head Football Coach Tyler Chapa Resigns

Waldorf University head football coach Tyler Chapa has resigned. On Monday, Coach Chapa informed the team that he would not be returning as head coach and would instead be exploring other endeavors. Chapa joined the Waldorf coaching staff in 2019 as an assistant coach and spent the next four years in various roles, including coaching the defensive backs, recruiting coordinator, special teams coordinator, academic coordinator, and defensive coordinator. Chapa was named the interim head coach in June of 2023 to replace head coach Chase Paramore, before being named the head coach later in September.

Waldorf Athletic Director Chad Gassmann had this to say about Coach Chapa, “We are extremely thankful for the tireless effort that Coach Chapa has put into this program as an assistant and then a head coach. We wish him and his family the best as they move on to their next phase of life.”

Athletic Director Chad Gassmann announced that Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator, Tom Clarey has been named interim head coach. Clarey has been on the Waldorf coaching staff since 2024. Prior to Waldorf, Clarey was an assistant coach at Forest City High School from 2016 to 2022, before becoming the head coach for the Indians in 2023. Clarey played college football for fellow GPAC program Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.

Gassmann also announced that the school would be conducting a nationwide search for head coach. Waldorf was 0-10 this season.