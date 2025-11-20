Waldorf Falls in Men’s and Women’s Basketball Doubleheader

The Waldorf University basketball teams were in action on Wednesday evening against the Briarcliff University Chargers. The women tipped off first and despite some very early successes, they could not sustain the press of the Chargers. The game was a homecoming of sorts for Mallory Leerar who played for West Hancock High School during their state playoff runs in Des Moines. Leerar had four points in the game against Waldorf in front of a strong Britt and Kanawha contingent crowd and played 18 minutes for Briarcliff in their 100-51 victory.

Cloey Dmytruk played 33 minutes and led all Waldorf scorers with 24 points and went 4-7 from the arc. She also led in rebounds with 6. Four were defensive and two were offensive. Charlotte Mills had 3 assists. The Warriors had 3 assists to lead in that category. The Warriors play again on Saturday against the College of St. Mary’a which is a 2pm start.

The men played a fairly even game throughout the first half staying with the Chargers and even taking the lead at several points in the half before falling back to a 46-42 halftime deficit. Head Coach Michael Wirth felt the team played well on the offensive end.

The Warriors continued to stay strong defensively with key steals and contested shots. Wirth believes there is room for improvement.

In the second half, Briarcliff began to press the Warriors resulting in a few turnovers, bu Wirth is happy with what he saw this early in the season.

Briarcliff had 17 turnovers in the game and the Warriors had 12. Wirth would like to see that number go down.

Connor Aldridge led the team in scoring with 25 points and 7 rebounds. Cartier Parr led the team in rebounds with 4 in the 92-74 loss.

The Warriors will play the Morningside Mustangs on the road on Tuesday starting a four game road trip before coming home on December 13th against the Mount Marty Lancers.