Bell Ringers Needed in the Forest City Area for Annual Red Kettle Drive 🔔🔔

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year — and one of the busiest for local volunteers. The Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers throughout Winnebago County to support this year’s Red Kettle Drive, an annual tradition that helps raise crucial funds for local families in need.

Organizers say bell ringing is a fun and meaningful way to give back. Individuals, families, church groups, sports teams, coworkers, clubs, and local businesses are all encouraged to take part. Whether you want to sing your favorite carols, wear your best ugly sweater, or simply spread some holiday cheer, volunteers of all ages are welcome.

“All the money raised locally stays right here in Winnebago County,” organizers emphasized. “We love taking care of our community, and your time makes a direct impact.”

Those interested can sign up for available shifts using the online link below. Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to the local coordinators, including Dan Davis and Jamie Kite.

🔗 Sign-Up Link

The Salvation Army thanks all current and future volunteers for helping keep this holiday tradition strong throughout the Forest City area.