Winnebago County Releases Second Canvas Election Results

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have conducted a second canvass of November 4th election results. They are now official.

In Buffalo Center, Rick Hoffbauer has won election to be mayor. The two city council at large positions belong to Nicolas Holland and Gregory Aukes. Troy Armstrong was beat out by one vote.

In Forest City, Karl Wooldridge and Marcia Tweeten remain as the two at large council members. Carly C. Carper will return as councilwoman in Ward 1. Ward 3 will have Al Stokka as a new councilman. Keli Welp and Tom Clarey will take seats on the Park and Recreation Board while Samuel Jefson will fill a vacancy there.

In Lake Mills, Bruce Helgeson will be the mayor. Rob Hughes and Kristin W. Peters will take the two at large council seats. Mark Peterson will fill a vacancy there.

The mayor of Leland will be Russ Sturgal after Russell Leitz resigned. Marsha Casier and Rex Johnson will take the at large seats.

In Rake, Louise Hagedorn will become mayor. The three at large city city council seats go to Melissa Duve, Craig Bowen, and Ronald Johnson.

In Scarville, Cory Mathahs will be the mayor. Kevin Grothe will take one of the two at large seats while Matt Leuwerke will take the other.

In Thompson, Michael Hauan won the mayors race. Kris Haugenbak and Bill Rolling will take the two at large council seats.

In the school elections in Forest City, both Cody Hennigar and Andrew Fedders will be directors for District 1. David Reese won the Director for District 2. Beth Clouse took District 3.

The at large director in Lake Mills will be Jake Thompson. District 1 went to Jolene Helgeson. The Physical Plant and Equipment Levy passed 381-74.

The North Iowa Community School District will see some new faces in the at large director position. Rachel Wubben and Kyle Van Hove will assume those positions. The director for District 1 will be Robin Kettwick. District 3 will have Jason Wirth as the new write-in Director.