Second Canvassing Reveals Write in Vote Winners in Hancock County

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors have approved the second canvas of the November 4th election and made the results official.

In Britt, the two City Council at Large seats were won by Layne Mosher and Dakota Peterson. The two At Large vacancies were won by Noland Stewart and Todd Romer.

In Corwith, the Mayor is now Matt Hobscheidt while the two At-Large seats on the council were won by Spencer Hankins and Sharon Spellins.

In Crystal Lake, the mayor is Shawn Dontje and the two At Large seats were won by Karen Pergrande and Diane Smith.

Tim Schmidt was elected mayor of Garner while the three At-Large council seats were won by Damon Quandt, Darnell Schumacher, and Matt Graham.

Barbara Schaefer is the newly elected mayor of Goodell while Angela Kern, Mark Stille, and Karen Green fill the three At-Large council seats. Theresa Beck fill the at-Large vacancy.

In Kanawha, Randy Yeakel is the new mayor while Dana Kraft, Tim Lodin, and Chad Lang fill the three At-Large council seats. The At-Large vacancy was filled by Jessica Fowles.

The Mayor of Klemme will be Ken Blank and the three At-Large seats were filled by David Abele, Sherry Davis, and Teresa Wester. Sherry Davis fill the At-Large vacancy in Klemme.

Paul Buns was officially elected mayor of Woden. The thee At-Large seats were filled by Jeff Stucki, Andrew Plessel, and William Rout.

The school elections in the Garner Hayfield Ventura School District saw Jay Larkin, Dan Goll, and Katie Schleusner receive the most votes for the three Director At-Large seats.

The West Hancock Community Schools had three school board seats open. The Director At-Large was won by Michelle Anderson. The School Director for District 1 was won by Jeremy Brogaard and District 3 was won by Jay Burgardt.