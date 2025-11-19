Portions of Clark Street Closed in Forest City

The Forest City Water and Wastewater Department have been very busy on Clark Street in Forest City. The problem centered around the Ay Jalisco Mexican Family Restaurant according to Water/Wastewater Department Manager Kevin Reicks.

Traffic has been diverted to nearby streets as the road has been closed for the repairs. Reicks stated that the crews may be able to use the opportunity to make additional repairs.

Repairs are expected to wrap up soon to allow for traffic to return to normal.