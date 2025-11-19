NIACC Student Faith Etheredge Earns National Recognition for Artwork

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) student Faith Etheredge has been honored with a Visual Arts Award Scholarship of $500 for her artwork “Nala.” Her work was selected for publication in the 31st edition of Nota Bene, Phi Theta Kappa’s national literary and visual arts honors anthology.

Etheredge’s artwork was chosen from more than 3,200 entries nationwide reviewed by a panel of judges. Nota Bene highlights the creative achievements of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) members across the country. The 31st edition will be published later this fall, with printed copies available early next year.

“I’m so grateful to Phi Theta Kappa for offering opportunities that celebrate creativity and artistry,” said Faith Etheredge. “My work as an artist is something that has always been deeply meaningful to me, so being recognized in this way is an incredible honor and an encouragement to continue pursuing my education and career in the arts.”

“Phi Theta Kappa supports students by offering competitive scholarships, needs-based scholarships, and university partner scholarships to PTK affiliated transfer institutions. Faith’s membership and participation in PTK allowed her to apply for scholarships through PTK. Her talents have been rewarded with this honor,” said Lori Quinlan, NIACC PTK Faculty Advisor.

As a Nota Bene honoree, Etheredge is invited to present her work during the PTK Catalyst 2026 Educational Forum and will be recognized as part of the Parade of Scholars at the national event.