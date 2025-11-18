The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/18/25

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve the tentative agenda

2. Hold the 2nd Tier Canvass of Votes for the City/School Election held on November 4, 2025