The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/18/25

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 9am. You can join the meetin g on your smartphone, tablet, or computer by clicking the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Elderbridge Agency on Aging to discuss annual report.

3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

5. Consider for approval agreement with the City of Forest City to vacate the alley and a 2-foot

strip of Central Street to correct an encroachment in the South ½ of Block 5, Rebecca A.

Clark’s Addition to the City of Forest City, Iowa.

6. Consider for approval certification of Central Service Cost Allocation Plan.

7. Canvass Second Tier 2025 City/School Election.

8. Open Forum.

9. Consider for approval County claims.

10. Consider for approval Pay