Kris Kramm

Over the past couple years Kris became a grandpa to Samantha’s son Felix, who is an absolute mini clone of what Kris looked like in his childhood. He very much looked forward to anything that meant the two of them could hang out.

Those who had the privilege of crossing in the footsteps of Kris’s life including his family and friends will fondly remember all the countless good times they had together no matter what the event or occasion, Kris presence always made it more fun, exciting and rewarding. His zest for life, love for others and passion for entertaining the world around him will burn brightly in the hearts and minds of all who knew him. He was a man of many characters! A guy who always showed great courage no matter what life through in his path from his health battles to the family home fire a few years back, Kris always focused on what was next and the hopes of the future ahead never looking in the rearview mirror or wanting pity from those around him. He was always about helping others and doing what he could with the limitations that often kept him grounded from what he wanted to accomplish. Even to the very end of his days his positivity and unwavering hope to be around into the future was shown just a few priceless hours of excitement of being able to be given the gift of a new life through a donor heart which he was absolutely excited about sharing the news with everyone, only to have this hope extinguished at the very last moment by some viral infections in his body that made the transplant become impossible as the eventually multiplied in his embattled body.

All in all Kris was a character bigger than life! He often would share with his wife Julie, Alex, Sam and his friends that in looking back over the years that he always wished he would have been a teacher as he loved to teach others. “Well Kris!”–In life you may not have been a professional teacher, but the education you gave to anyone that knew you and saw how you remained positive, steadfast, moving forward, and striving to persevere against all odds is a lesson that can’t be taught in a classroom, in a factory, haunted hike, or anywhere else! You fought the fight, finished the race, kept the faith and truly are a teacher!” Rest Easy! KK , aka “Bettlejuice!.

Memorials and expressions of sympathy in Kris memory maybe directed % Kris Kramm family, 214 1st St. N.W., Nora Springs, IA 50458. Those wishing to send plants or flowers for the Life celebration may have them sent to the 2532 South Shore Drive, Clear Lake, IA 50428 address for the Saturday event.

Kris 54 years of life will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years Julie Kramm, Nora Springs, IA, son Alex Kramm, Mason City, IA, daughter Samantha (fiance’ Jordan) Kramm and their son Felix age 2 1/2 years old, Mason City, IA; Kim (Brian) McDonough, Nora Springs and their sons Marcus and Mattheu, and daughter Katelyn; sister Kelly (John) Krause, Nora Springs, IA; brothers Bob (Emily) Kramm, Belle Plaine, MN, and their children Nathan, Sarah, and Hannah Kramm; Dave (Phyllis) Kramm, Mora, MN, and Terry Severe, Mason City, IA and his son Justin, Rockford, IA; brother Tony Kramm and a sister Debbie; niece Chelsy (Mark) Schultz, Nora Springs, IA; father-in-law Doug Borneman and step-mother-in-law Darla Borneman; along with numerous other extended family members and countless friends and acquaintances that he had touched with his life.

Kris will be welcomed with open arms into eternal life by his mother and father Marlys and Jerry, sister Tammy Severe, and brother Tony and sister-in-law Laurie Severe; niece Jennifer Severe; and mother-in-law Ann Borneman.

Kris service time of remembrance for those unable to attend in person will be livestreamed at 3:00 PM Saturday on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page. Just LIKE the page to view.