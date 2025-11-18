Elderbridge Agency on Aging Looks to Hancock County for Funding

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors were approached by the Elderbridge Agency on Aging about what the agency has done for residents of Hancock County and their mission according to Amy Simpson.

The agency continues to work with the Hancock County public.

The agency, like many of its kind, are seeing financial changes that directly impact who and how many they can serve according to Simpson.

Simpson explained to the supervisors that funding comes from a number of sources and helps to benefit the elderly in the county. All of the various funds tie into one another to meet the goals needed to provide those services.

Simpson then took an individual over 60 years of age in the county and set a specific figure to represent their cost to determine what the county should contribute.

The county took the request into consideration for the upcoming budget negotiations for the next fiscal year.