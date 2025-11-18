Daisy Carrillo, 53, of Dows passed away Thursday, November 13, 2025 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth Street.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, November 21, 2025 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, in Clarion and will continue one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the Dows Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Daisy’s family to use at their discretion.