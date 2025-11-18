Stellar Hires Sales & Technical Training Manager

Stellar Industries, a 100% employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of high-quality mechanic and service trucks, service cranes, service truck and van accessories, tire trucks and manipulators, hooklifts, fuel and lube trucks, trailers and more, is excited to welcome Donna Bruesewitz as Sales and Technical Training Manager. This new position will play a crucial role in ensuring both distributors and sales teams are fully equipped with the tools and training needed to continue expanding Stellar’s market presence.

Bruesewitz is no stranger to Stellar. She previously served as Communications Manager for nearly 20 years before finding an opportunity to work closer to home, allowing more time for her to spend with her growing family. She has held positions at Milkhouse Candle Co. and Pritchard Companies over the past several years. Now, she is returning to Stellar with a renewed energy and fresh perspective.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to Stellar,” said Bruesewitz. “I look forward to collaborating with my team to build a program that will help everyone thrive, from our internal teams to our customers and distributors.”

In her new role, Bruesewitz will be responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive training programs and materials for Stellar’s distributor network and internal sales teams. This role was designed to strengthen the connection between Stellar’s internal teams and distributors, ensuring consistency in training and messaging across the brand.

“We are thrilled to introduce the role of Sales and Technical Training Manager,” said Tim Davison, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Stellar. “Donna is the perfect person for this position. She brings deep product and brand knowledge, along with a fresh outlook that will benefit our distributors and our internal teams alike.”

Bruesewitz shared that she’s excited for the opportunity to raise the bar for distributors.

“By aligning training and product education opportunities across the board, we all will be better equipped to serve the customers who depend on Stellar products every day,” she explained.

Bruesewitz will work from Stellar’s corporate headquarters in Garner, Iowa. She resides in Osage, Iowa, with her family. In her free time she enjoys spending time with friends and family, volunteering at her church and golfing.

For more information about Stellar’s distributor training opportunities or to connect with Donna Bruesewitz, visit stellarindustries.com.