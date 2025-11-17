Work Release Escape of Jasmine Donald

Jasmine Nicole Donald, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Buchanan County and Voluntary Absence in Black Hawk County, failed to report back to the Waterloo Women’s Center for Change as required on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

Donald is a 25-year-old, 5’11”, 279-pound Black female. She was admitted to the work release facility on Sept. 23, 2025.

Persons with information on Donald’s whereabouts should contact local police.

For more information on the state’s work release program, please see Iowa Code 904.901-904.910.