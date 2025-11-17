The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for Monday 11/17/25

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Review and take action on hotel reimbursement for Katie Schlichting for Iowa Association of

County Medical Examiners Conference.

6. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider Version 0.1 of the 2026 County Five Year Construction program.

b. Secondary Roads Update

7. Old Business.

8. New Business.

9. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review and act on drainage work orders.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

7. Receive Improvement Petition for DD 169 and appoint an Engineer.