The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/17/25

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

c. Administrative Office Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

1. Appointment of DD #10 Reclassification/Annexation Commissioners

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

1. DD #21 West Main – Eldean Garnas

2. Joint DD #3 – David Hengesteg

3. Tri Joint DD #17 – Dan Benson

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Discussion/possible action – Engagement for Labor and Employment Services with Ahlers &

Cooney, P.C.

13. LMR Datalogger Membership Agreement between Worth County & the Cerro Gordo County

Joint 911 Service Board

14. County Road Right of Way Crossing Ordianance Public Hearing – 9:30 A.M.

15. Building/Grounds

a. General

b. Maintenance

16. WINN-WORTH BETCO

17. Water/Wastewater

18. Department Head Discussion

19. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain

20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – WWB Office, Lake Mills – January 12 – 11:30 A.M.

b. 2025 City/School Election Second Canvass of Votes – November 18 – 8:30 A.M.

c. Mike Galloway, Attorney, Ahlers & Cooney – HR Workshop – Exempt Session per Iowa

Code 21.9 – November 19 – 10:00 A.M.

d. District II Supervisors Meeting – Prime N Wine, 3000 4th ST SW, Mason City –

December 4 – 9:00 A.M.

e. IDDA Annual Conference – Crossroads Hotel/Events Center, Fort Dodge – December 5

– 8:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

f. ISAC 99 County Tour – Courthouse – December 8 – 1:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.

g. DD #1, 40 and 74 – Reclassification and Annexation Hearings – January 5, 2026 starting

at 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn

The County Board of Supervisors meets regularly on Monday mornings. All meetings are open to the public unless, for purposes described in Code of Iowa Chapter 21, a closed meeting is necessary or advisable to protect the interests of individuals or the county. Agenda appointments from the public shall be requested in writing through the Worth County Auditor’s Office by 12:00 Noon on the previous Thursday. The Board of Supervisors determines scheduling of public requests per the Board Meeting Policy.