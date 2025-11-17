The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/17/25

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/510468269

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Amy Simpson, Elderbridge Agency on Aging, re: Elderbridge’s annual report and budget

request for FY2027

9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:40 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, Auditor, re: File Post-Election Audit/Auditor Certification for the CitySchool Election held on November 4, 2025

9:45 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

9:50 a.m. Consider claims

10:00 a.m. Michelle Oliver and Sidney Marker, Liberty National, re: presentation on Liberty National

benefits

10:15 a.m. Chris LaMont, IT, re: discuss and possibly consider quote from Electronic Engineering for door

fobs/camera for Maintenance/Storage Garage

Discuss updates on Maintenance/Storage garage

Discuss Courthouse/Law Enforcement repairs/improvements

10:30 a.m. Discuss Health Official’s report on Duncan nuisance properties, possibly consider action for

violations

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item