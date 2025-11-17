The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/17/25
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/510468269
The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Amy Simpson, Elderbridge Agency on Aging, re: Elderbridge’s annual report and budget
request for FY2027
9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:40 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, Auditor, re: File Post-Election Audit/Auditor Certification for the CitySchool Election held on November 4, 2025
9:45 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
9:50 a.m. Consider claims
10:00 a.m. Michelle Oliver and Sidney Marker, Liberty National, re: presentation on Liberty National
benefits
10:15 a.m. Chris LaMont, IT, re: discuss and possibly consider quote from Electronic Engineering for door
fobs/camera for Maintenance/Storage Garage
Discuss updates on Maintenance/Storage garage
Discuss Courthouse/Law Enforcement repairs/improvements
10:30 a.m. Discuss Health Official’s report on Duncan nuisance properties, possibly consider action for
violations
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item