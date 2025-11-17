The Forest City Council Meeting for 11/17/25

The Forest City Council will meet Monday night beginning at 7pm. You can join the meeting on your smartphone, tablet, or computer by clicking the link below:

https://meet.google.com/jkz-azed-bgz

The proposed agenda is below:

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE ROLL CALL APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA (Action Item) Agenda Approve Council Minutes Attachments: Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Airport Commission Minutes 11/11/2025, Park Board Minutes 11/10/2025 Approve Invoices Approve Licenses & Permits, Uptown Liquor Licenses