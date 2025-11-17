Forest CityLocal NewsMediaMeetings & AgendasVideo
The Forest City Council Meeting for 11/17/25
The Forest City Council will meet Monday night beginning at 7pm. You can join the meeting on your smartphone, tablet, or computer by clicking the link below:
https://meet.google.com/jkz-azed-bgz
The proposed agenda is below:
CALL TO ORDER
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
(Action Item)
Agenda
Approve Council Minutes
Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Airport Commission Minutes 11/11/2025, Park Board Minutes 11/10/2025
Approve Invoices
Approve Licenses & Permits, Uptown Liquor Licenses
BUSINESS
T.P. Anderson & Company, P.C. Audit Discussion
Agenda Request Road Closure Larsen Plumbing and Heating
Review and approval of East Park Street Sanitary Sewer Extension Final Pay Request $26,249.02
Lease Agreement for the Transit Bus Garage Bay with Ronald Holland
Review and Approve Tank Removal Estimate $10,000.00 at the Light Plant
Change Order #1 WICKS Construction, Inc. Forest City Municipal Airport Reconstruct T-Hangar Taxilanes and Widen Taxilane, $7,002.10
Pay Estimate #3 WICKS Construction, Inc. Forest City Municipal Airport Reconstruct T-Hangar Taxilanes and Widen Taxilane $15,352.68
Pay Estimate #4 WICKS Construction Inc of Decorah, Iowa Contract to Forest City Municipal Airport – Reconstruct T-Hangar Taxilanes and Widen Taxilane $12,713.30
Statement of Completion performed by WICKS Construction Inc of Decorah, Iowa Contract to Forest City Municipal Airport – Reconstruct T-Hangar Taxilanes and Widen Taxilane
Pay Estimate #4 Final Statement of Completion performed by Heartland Asphalt, Inc of Mason City, Iowa Contract to Forest City Municipal Airport – Rehabilitate Runway 15/33 Final Construction cost was $1,533,370.56
Change Order No. 4 STAAB Construction for the Wastewater Treatment Plant project
Review and approval of Pay Estimate #3 – FINAL SHIFT Construction and Certificate of Completion of the DAM Removal and River Front Enhancement Project $4275.00
Review and approval of Resolution 25-26-16 Accepting Work for Shift General Contracting DAM Removal and River Front Enhancement Project
Steve Bakke -Resolution 25-26-17 Vacation of alley and a portion of Central Street to Winnebago County for the Street Shed including waiver of Conflict of Interest
Review and Approve FY26 Five- Year Airport Capital Improvement Program (CIP)
Resolution 25-26-18 ADOPTING THE FISCAL YEAR 2027 FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM
RESOLUTION 25-26-19 APPROVING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2025, AND AUTHORIZING ITS SUBMISSION
RESOLUTION 25-26-20 APPROVING THE ANNUAL URBAN RENEWAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2025 AND AUTHORIZING ITS SUBMISSION
RESOLUTION NO. 25-26-21 Resolution Authorizing Internal Advance for Funding of Urban Renewal Project
RESOLUTION 25-26-22 CERTIFYING THE CITY OF FOREST CITY’S TAX INCREMENT FINANCING INDEBTEDNESS FOR THE 2026 FISCAL YEAR AND REQUESTING SPECIFIC DOLLAR AMOUNTS FOR AVAILABLE TIF INCREMENT
Discuss Feral Cat Problem
STAFF REPORTS
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
ADJOURNMENT