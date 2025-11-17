Thanksgiving Travel Expected to be Up This Year

AAA projects that 6.54 million people from the West North Central Region*, which includes Nebraska and Iowa, will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period, which runs from Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1. This marks a 1.8% increase over last year and continues the growing trend for Thanksgiving travel in the region.

“Iowans and Nebraskans are embracing the Thanksgiving spirit with record-breaking travel plans this year,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Whether it’s driving across the state or flying across the country, people are making time to connect with loved ones. Even with concerns about flight cancellations, travelers are showing flexibility and resilience and relying most on driving.”

Traveling By Car

AAA projects that nearly 73 million Americans will travel by car this Thanksgiving, representing almost 90% of all holiday travelers. In the WNC Region, more than 5.8 million residents will drive to their destinations. That number could rise if travelers opt to avoid potential flight disruptions.

Rental Cars: Hertz, AAA’s car rental partner, reports that Wednesday will be the busiest day for vehicle pick-ups. Good news for renters: domestic car rental rates are down 15% compared to last year.

Gas Prices: Drivers can expect gas prices similar to last Thanksgiving, when the national average was $3.06 per gallon. The Nebraska average was $2.75 and Iowa saw a $2.71 average on Thanksgiving last year. AAA recommends filling up the night before travel and checking your battery and tire pressure. Last year, AAA responded to nearly 600,000 roadside assistance calls nationwide, many for dead batteries, flat tires, and empty fuel tanks.

Impaired Driving: AAA and MADD urge travelers to plan ahead and avoid impaired driving. Between 2019 and 2023, 868 people died in drunk-driving crashes during Thanksgiving, accounting for 35% of all traffic fatalities during the holiday period.

Traveling By Air

AAA expects 6 million Americans to fly domestically this Thanksgiving, a 2% increase from 2024. In the WNC Region, nearly 306,000 residents will take to the skies. Given recent flight reductions, that number could end up being lower as flights get cancelled or travelers make other plans.

Airfares: Domestic airfares are similar to last year, averaging $700 for a round-trip. Flying on Thanksgiving Day can offer savings but return flights on Sunday and Monday tend to be the most expensive. Some travelers are adjusting their schedules to avoid peak travel days.

“With recent flight reductions and the potential for last-minute cancellations, we encourage air travelers to build flexibility into their plans,” says Brian Ortner, spokesperson for AAA in Nebraska and Iowa. “Consider flying on less busy days, booking early morning departures when delays are less likely, and having a backup plan in case your flight is disrupted. Whether that means adjusting your return date or being ready to drive, a little preparation can go a long way in helping you navigate the unexpected.”

By Other Modes

Travel by bus, train, and cruise is expected to rise 8.5% nationally, reaching nearly 2.5 million travelers. Nebraska and Iowa residents contribute to the 345,000 who will travel by these modes, a 12% increase. Cruise travel continues to surge, with AAA projecting 20.7 million U.S. cruise passengers in 2025 and 21.7 million in 2026. Thanksgiving cruises to the Caribbean are especially popular for their warm weather and all-inclusive appeal.

Top Thanksgiving Destinations

The top holiday destinations listed below are based on AAA booking data for the Thanksgiving travel period. Florida is the most popular domestic destination, thanks to the area’s theme parks and cruise ports. The international list is a mix of Europe, the Caribbean, and Australia for its warm spring weather this time of year.

DOMESTIC INTERNATIONAL

ORLANDO, FL PARIS, FRANCE

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

MIAMI, FL VIENNA, AUSTRIA

ANAHEIM/LOS ANGELES, CA CANCUN, MEXICO

TAMPA, FL PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

NEW YORK, NY BASEL, SWITZERLAND

SAN FRANCISCO, CA SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

HONOLULU, HI BARCELONA, SPAIN

LAS VEGAS, NV BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

ATLANTA, GA ORANJESTAD, ARUBA

Best/Worst Times to Drive

According to INRIX, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will be the most congested travel times before Thanksgiving. Heavy traffic is expected all day Sunday as travelers return home. AAA recommends leaving early and staying alert for construction, crashes, or weather delays. Remember to Slow Down and Move Over for emergency responders and stopped vehicles.

Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time

Tuesday, Nov 25 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Before 12:00 PM

Wednesday, Nov 26 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM

Thursday, Nov 27 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

Friday, Nov 28 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 11:00 AM

Saturday, Nov 29 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 10:00 AM

Sunday, Nov 30 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM

Monday, Dec 1 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM After 8:00 PM