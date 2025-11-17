Russell Bruns

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Rural Titonka. Burial will be held in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and continue until the time of service at the church.

Russell Dean Bruns passed away on November 14, 2025, at Kossuth Regional Health Center after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Russ was born on September 11, 1959, in Buffalo Center, Iowa, to Norman and Marlys (Steinburg) Bruns. He graduated from Titonka High School in 1977 and later attended Iowa Lakes Community College in Emmetsburg. Russ was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Titonka.

Russ grew up on the family farm outside of Titonka, where he enjoyed participating in high school track, FFA, and 4-H. Much of his childhood was spent outdoors with his brothers and friends, creating adventures—and occasionally a bit of mischief.

On February 16, 1980, Russ was united in marriage to Diane Lallier. Together they were blessed with three daughters and made their home in Titonka. After several years working as a farm equipment mechanic, Russ and Diane and the girls, moved out to the farm, where he took over the farming operation full time.

Russ and Diane raised their daughters on that same farm, where Russ continued to spend most of his time outdoors tending to crops, livestock, and machinery. When the chores were done, he could often be found setting traps, casting a line from his boat, or shooting clay pigeons. Sharing these hobbies with his family, especially his grandchildren, brought him immense joy. To Russ, his grandchildren were his greatest trophies. He cherished every moment spent with them—hunting, fishing, taking ranger and combine rides, or simply enjoying a bowl of ice cream together.

Left to cherish Russ’s memory are his wife of 45 years, Diane; his children Jenny (Zack) Ostercamp of Britt, Jaci (Josh) Cox of Grimes, and Joni (Keith) Hefley of Fort Dodge; and his beloved grandchildren Bo Ostercamp, Ivy Ostercamp, Josiah Cox, Eli Cox, Abel Cox, Silas Cox, Shayden Hefley, and Cooper Hefley. He is also survived by his brothers Wayne (Kim) Bruns of Urbandale and Brian Bruns of St. Paul, MN; Diane’s siblings Linda Manske of Algona, Marlene Lallier of Humboldt, and Todd (Mindy) Lallier of Baldwin City, KS; along with many nieces and nephews.

Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Marlys Bruns; his brother Scott Bruns; his aunt Velida Bruns; his in-laws Dick and Peggy Lallier; and his brother-in-law Dick Manske.