Coin Club Surrenders To Old Man Winter

Last winter, monthly meetings of the Clarion Coin Club were postponed time and time again because bad weather in North Iowa. Even the re-rescheduled meetings ran into bad weather. Because of that, the club will not meet in December, January or February. This week’s Thursday, November 20, session will be the last one until March of 2026.

To be discussed at this week’s meeting will be the impact of the demise of the Lincoln penny on the coin collecting hobby. Also featured will be a live, 80 lot auction of U. S. and foreign coins, military collectibles, Caitlin Clark collectibles, banknotes, coin catalogs, medals, stamps, supplies, currency, copper rounds, silver dollars, silver eagles and more. The meeting will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Clarion Pizza Ranch club room. Visitors are welcome and may bid. For more information, call Boyd LaRue, club president, at 515-460-5681.