Upcoming Women in Ag Leadership Conference Inspires Resilience

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Women in Ag Leadership Conference is open to all. This year’s theme, “Leading with Resilience,” reflects the strength, perseverance and innovation of women who are shaping the future of agriculture.

Organized by an advisory committee of past attendees, the two-day event begins on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues on Thursday, Dec. 4, from 8:30am to 4pm.

“We have planned an incredible lineup of speakers and workshops. Whether you are a farm producer or work in agriculture, whether you’re young or old and whether you’ve been farming for five years or 50, we have something for everyone,” said Luci Sheriff, advisory committee member.

Attending from Oregon, American Farmland Trust social science director and Women for the Land advisor Gabrielle McNally will open the conference. Her storytelling and shared wisdom aim to encourage women to lead with confidence.

Campus tours of Iowa State University will offer a glimpse into innovative research. Attendees can choose from a variety of topics, including greenhouses, drones, horses, forestry, winemaking, the ISU Creamery, the Ag 450 Farm or Jack Trice Stadium’s turfgrass.

Next, the intensive workshop series will feature interactive mentoring, a women managing farmland panel, crisis incident management exercises and strategies for leading with excellence. A message from Brenda Clark Hamilton, founder of Fresh Coffee Professional Growth Programs, will conclude the first day.

On Thursday morning, keynote speaker Kiley Fleming, founder of outSIGHTin and executive director at Iowa Mediation Services, will deliver an uplifting message to inspire attendees to face challenges with strength and resilience.

The Women in Ag program will also recognize the 2025 Women Impacting Ag honorees: Tamara Deal, Darcy Moulsby, Natalie Paino and Loretta Reimers.

The afternoon panel will focus on advances in regenerative agriculture, featuring Keri Carstens, CEO for Jord Bio Science, and Lisa Schulte Moore, ISU Charles F. Curtiss Distinguished Professor in Agriculture and Life Sciences and co-director of the Bioeconomy Institute.

Additionally, Thursday’s breakout sessions will offer important insights and discussions on agricultural policy, financial security, team building, career mentoring, estate planning, farm safety, workplace challenges and farming’s financial situation.

Capstone speaker Julie Kenney will share a powerful message of leadership and resilience. As CEO of the Agribusiness Association of Iowa and a 2024 Women Impacting Agriculture award recipient, Kenney exemplifies dedication to the industry and a commitment to empowering others.

Registration

Early bird registration is available through Nov. 14. Regular registration is $160 for adults and $70 for students. After Nov. 14, fees will increase by $20. Scholarships may be requested. For more information, view the full event program.

Support from Farm Credit Services of America and other sponsors allows the Women in Ag Leadership Conference to remain accessible for all attendees. Farm businesses and organizations are encouraged to become attendance sponsors by registering four or more participants to join the experience.

About the Women in Ag program

The ISU Extension and Outreach Women in Ag program improves the quality of life in Iowa by providing research-based educational programs to expand agricultural enterprise, improve natural resource management and support the community of women in agriculture. Visit the Women in Ag program website to learn more.

For more information, contact Madeline Schultz at [email protected] or Lisa Scarbrough at [email protected].