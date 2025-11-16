Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Revises Pesticide Training Materials Ahead of 2026 Iowa Rule Changes

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will implement updated pesticide applicator certification and training rules beginning Jan. 1, 2026. In preparation for the new rules, the Iowa State University Pesticide Safety Education Program is revising several applicator manuals and exams to ensure compliance and provide accurate resources for commercial and private pesticide applicators.

“When manuals have major revisions, certification exams administered by IDALS are also revised to include the updated information,” said Betsy Danielson, PSEP program specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Updated study materials and training manuals will be available through the ISU Extension Store. Additional information about Iowa’s applicator licensing, certification and training requirements is available on the IDALS website.

Commercial pesticide applicators

Iowa Core Manual (CS445)

If testing occurs before Dec. 31, 2025, exams will be based on the Iowa Core Manual (CS445), available in both print and PDF formats, with a blue cover.

New exams based on the revised manual will be used at all IDALS test sites beginning Jan. 1, 2026. The manual will be available mid-December and will have a tan cover.

Certified Handlers Manual (IC500)

If testing occurs before Dec. 31, 2025, exams will be based on the Certified Handlers Manual (IC500).

From Jan. 1, 2026, through March 2026, no Certified Handler exams will be administered by IDALS. Certified Handler applicants must pass the Iowa Core exam using the revised Iowa Core Manual (CS445) with the tan cover during this time.

with the during this time. The revised Certified Handlers Manual (CS500) is expected to be available mid-March 2026, with new exams tentatively scheduled for April 1, 2026.

Soil Fumigation (Category 12)

Effective Jan. 1, 2026, IDALS will introduce Category 12, Soil Fumigation, for individuals using or supervising the use of gaseous pesticides in soil.

Applicators must pass an exam based on the new National Soil Fumigation Manual. Availability of this manual will be announced at a later date.

Private pesticide applicators

Private Pesticide Applicator Manual (CS1)

An insert containing the new rules will be added to the Private Applicator Manual (CS1) mid-December 2025. Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, all IDALS exams will include content from this insert.

Unproctored online exams, which were permitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be discontinued after Dec. 31, 2025. Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, proctored online exams will be available through Everblue.

For more information, review the IDALS website or the ISU Pesticide Safety Education Program website. Further questions can be directed to Danielson at [email protected].