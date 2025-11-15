Virtual Field Day to Explore Impacts of Residue Management on Crop Yield and Fertilizer Inputs

Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with the Iowa Nutrient Research Center, will host a virtual field day on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. Central time. The event, which is available at no cost, will feature a live discussion with Mike Castellano, William T. Frankenberger Professor of soil science at Iowa State University.

Growing evidence indicates that the amount of both corn and soybean residue affects the optimum nitrogen fertilizer rate for the following corn crop. Higher levels of residue lead to higher optimum nitrogen fertilizer rates; however, recommended nitrogen fertilizer rates do not consider the amount of residue from the previous crop. The virtual field day will highlight this innovative research project, which examines adjusting optimum nitrogen fertilizer rates based on the amount of corn and soybean residue produced in the previous year’s crop to improve water quality outcomes.

“The current solution for crop residue management is often intensive tillage in the fall or even in the spring. We believe an alternative to tillage for crop residue management can be partial residue harvest,” said Castellano. “Pairing residue harvest with no-tillage or cover crops would benefit soil health. One of the things that we’re interested in testing at this field is whether and how partial residue harvest improves water quality outcomes.”

Any person interested in crop residue management is welcome to attend the virtual field day. Participants are also encouraged to bring any questions they would like to ask.

To participate in the live virtual field day, visit Iowa Learning Farms Field Days – Exploring the Impacts of Residue Management on Crop Yield and Fertilizer Inputs or join from a dial-in phone line (Dial 646-876-9923 or 646-931-3860; meeting ID 914 1198 4892). The field day will be recorded and archived on the ILF Virtual Field Day Archive for future viewing.

Participants may be eligible for a Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit. Information about how to apply for and receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the event.