Training on Iowa’s Open Meeting and Open Records Laws Offered This Winter

Iowa public officials can meet new state requirements and strengthen public trust by attending upcoming Open Meeting and Open Records training sessions from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Community and Economic Development.

Under House File 706, all newly elected or appointed public officials in Iowa are now required to complete training on Open Meeting and Open Records. This includes city and county officials, board and commission members, municipal staff and extension council members. The course is approved by the Iowa Public Information Board and fulfills the state’s legal requirement.

Upcoming virtual sessions are scheduled:

This interactive training explains Iowa Code Chapters 21 and 22, often called the state’s “sunshine laws.” Participants learn how to properly post meeting notices, craft agendas, handle closed sessions and manage access to public records in clear, practical terms they can apply right away.

“These laws are designed to keep government open and information accessible,” said Sara Shonrock, community development specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “When officials understand the rules, it builds confidence and trust on both sides of the table.”

The registration fee is $50 per participant, and enrollment is required in advance.

For details, visit the Open Meeting and Open Records webpage or contact Sara Shonrock at [email protected]. Media inquiries may be directed to Esther Crompton, communication specialist, [email protected].