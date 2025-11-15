Scam Warning for Cerro Gordo County Residents

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam targeting local residents who have submitted applications to the county’s Board of Adjustment.

They say the scammers are using official-looking emails to request wire transfers for application approval fees.

The fraudulent emails contain specific details from applications, such as case numbers and applicant addresses, and are aimed at individuals with applications on the public agenda for Board of Adjustment meetings.

Residents are advised not to respond to the emails, and they should contact the Planning & Zoning Commission to verify the legitimacy of any such requests.