North Iowa Outdoors: Hunters Harvest over 22,000 Deer

Iowa hunters have so far reported harvesting more than 22,000 deer. Pete Hildreth is the Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Clayton County has seen the most activity, as 799 deer have been harvested in that northeast Iowa county. At the other end of the scale, hunters in Ida County, in northwest Iowa, have harvested just five deer so far this year. Hunting seasons for youth and disabled deer hunters ended October 5th and the early muzzleloader season ran from October 11th through the 19th. The early season for deer hunters using a bow and arrow ends December 5th. And Hildreth points out the first shotgun season starts soon.

Deer are typically on the move during breeding season, which begins in mid-October and runs through mid-January, however state officials say peak activity occurs during the first three weeks of November. The fall hunting seasons for wild turkey are also underway and as of Thursday morning hunters have reported harvesting 245 turkeys.