NIACC Pappajohn Center SBDC Recognizes Alisha Johnson of A. Johnson Trucking as the November 2025 Entrepreneur of the Month

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC are proud to announce Alisha Johnson of A. Johnson Trucking in Northwood, IA as the November 2025 Entrepreneur of the Month.

Alisha Johnson spent nearly 25 years working as a hairstylist before deciding it was time for a change. She wanted a career that gave her more flexibility. “I needed to get out from behind the chair and be able to be home,” Alisha said. “That’s when I decided to start something new.”

That new path became A. Johnson Trucking, LLC, a company Alisha owns and operates in Northwood, IA. The business currently has eight employees and takes on a wide range of work. “We do a lot of aggregate work for subcontracting with larger construction companies for road construction,” Alisha said. “We also do flatbed hauling for Wells Concrete, which is pre-stressed concrete. We haul grains and salt, and we also do gravel road maintenance for townships. We operate trucks with belly dumps, end dumps, hoppers, flat beds, and dump trucks.”

Her inspiration came from both family needs and her surroundings. Living near gravel pits and watching trucks pass by daily sparked her interest. “It’s just the location where we live,” she said. “Seeing all that truck traffic, that energy and industry, I thought, I want to be a part of that.”

Alisha prepared by taking online courses on trucking regulations, insurance, and Department of Transportation requirements. She also sold her salon to generate startup funds. But she soon realized she needed help making connections and navigating certifications. That’s when she turned to the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa SBDC.

“Everywhere I hit a dead end, someone told me to go to the Pappajohn Center,” she said. “That was such a blessing. They helped me with DBE certification through the Department of Transportation. They connected me with the Women’s SBDC, with CIRAS at Iowa State, and with people who could help me get certified for the state of Iowa’s Targeted Small Business program. Even when I wanted help making a capability statement, they knew exactly who to connect me with.”

One of the biggest challenges Alisha faced was finding property for a shop location. Brook Boehmler and the SBDC connected her with Winn-Worth Betco, which provided the support she needed to secure land. “They were tremendous in helping me with that process,” she said. Alisha also worked with her accountant to build a strong financial portfolio and partnered with the Heartland Powers economic development program offering grants and low interest loans. “Having that support system made it possible to take those big steps forward,” she said.

The business continues to grow each year, with new opportunities emerging in trucking and construction. Alisha is exploring grubbing work — clearing ditches with skid loaders — as another way to expand. Future plans also include adding a diesel repair shop to serve both her own fleet and the wider community. She also uses NIACC resources to recruit drivers, connecting with graduates of the CDL program.

For Alisha, the most rewarding part of entrepreneurship is the freedom it provides. “I like being in charge of the decisions,” she said. “I needed flexibility in my personal schedule, and now I can be available for my family while still running a business. I also like the freedom to grow in whatever direction I want. There are limitless opportunities in trucking and construction.”

Her advice to other entrepreneurs is practical and direct. “Get your business plan rolling and reach out to the Pappajohn Center,” she said. “They will keep you oriented in the right direction. And make sure your own finances are strong. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without good solid credit. Building connections can be hard if you don’t know where to start, but with the right support, it’s possible.” She adds: “Always be ready and eager to work your business from every aspect. Your business success depends on your personal commitment to its growth.”

Alisha sees A. Johnson Trucking not only as a business but as a foundation for the future. “Every year brings something new,” she said. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to keep opening new avenues in this industry.”