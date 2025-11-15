Lake Mills City Council to Meet Monday

The Lake Mills City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The meeting will open with a public forum where citizens and employees of the city will have five minutes to address the council on issues relevant to city business.

The council will hear reports from the Chief of Police, the Director of Public Works, the City Clerk, the Library, LMCDC, and the Parks and Recreation Board. Mayor Mark Peterson will also address the council.

The consent agenda of the meeting will ask the board to accept the 2025 Annual Financial Report, the professional services agreement with Public Financial Management, and a bid approval from Arneson Tree Service for tree removal.

The council will speak with Michael Gamboa of North Branch LLC concerning approval for utility bill charges. this will be followed by discussion on the Wellness Center study.

The trail project will be reviewed by reviewing the status of the project and a first change order on the project. The council will also be asked to approve a bid for HMI Terminal Interface, the Community Center Apartment, and sidewalks.

The public is invited to attend the meeting.