Forest City and North Iowa Schools Agree on Wrestling Program Sharing

The Forest City Community School Board met recently to review an agreement with the North Iowa Community School District on sharing the wrestling program. Superintendent for both Forest City and North Iowa Community School Districts Darwin Lehmann stated that this is nothing new for the districts.

The combination has allowed for students from North Iowa to compete at the state level with one even qualifying in the heavyweight division in 2024.

