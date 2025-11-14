Winnebago County Post-Election Audit Confirms Election Night Results

Following the November 4th City/School Election, Winnebago County officials conducted

the required post-election audit on Thursday, November 13th. The audit confirmed a

perfect match between the hand count and the election night results from the voting

machines.

By Iowa law, the Secretary of State randomly selects a precinct in each county the day

after the election. This year, the chosen precinct was King Linden. County auditors then

supervise a hand count of the votes in that precinct and compare them to the machine

totals. This process ensures transparency and maintains public confidence in the

integrity of elections.

“We’re very pleased to see that this post-election audit, like all of our past audits and

recounts, verified the accuracy of our voting machines,” said County Auditor Karla

Weiss. “It’s an important step in demonstrating to the public and all observers the

integrity and reliability of the election process.”

For questions about the post-election audit or other election matters, please contact the

Winnebago County Election Office at (641) 585-3412 or

[email protected]