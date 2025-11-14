Winnebago County Post-Election Audit Confirms Election Night Results
Following the November 4th City/School Election, Winnebago County officials conducted
the required post-election audit on Thursday, November 13th. The audit confirmed a
perfect match between the hand count and the election night results from the voting
machines.
By Iowa law, the Secretary of State randomly selects a precinct in each county the day
after the election. This year, the chosen precinct was King Linden. County auditors then
supervise a hand count of the votes in that precinct and compare them to the machine
totals. This process ensures transparency and maintains public confidence in the
integrity of elections.
“We’re very pleased to see that this post-election audit, like all of our past audits and
recounts, verified the accuracy of our voting machines,” said County Auditor Karla
Weiss. “It’s an important step in demonstrating to the public and all observers the
integrity and reliability of the election process.”
For questions about the post-election audit or other election matters, please contact the
Winnebago County Election Office at (641) 585-3412 or
[email protected]