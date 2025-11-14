Unseasonably Warm, Near-Record Highs Across Iowa Today

Iowa is experiencing an unusual burst of warmth for mid-November, with temperatures across the state climbing into the upper 60s and mid-70s on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, many communities are seeing temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above normal for November 14th, putting several locations within range of breaking daily high-temperature records.

In north-central Iowa, Mason City reached 69 degrees, while Forest City, Garner, and surrounding communities reported temperatures in the low 70s. Waterloo topped out around 71 degrees, with Cedar Rapids at 70, and Iowa City reaching 72 degrees.

Further west, even warmer readings were observed. Fort Dodge, Ames, and Des Moines all hit 72 to 73 degrees, while Creston, Burlington, and Ottumwa climbed into the mid-70s. Some of the warmest temperatures in the region were found along the Iowa–Nebraska border, where Omaha warmed to 76 degrees, and Le Mars and Maryville both recorded highs of 74 degrees.

Meteorologists note that this type of warmth is uncommon for this point in the season, when typical highs for mid-November are normally in the mid-40s to lower 50s. Light winds and abundant sunshine played a major role in helping temperatures surge to levels more typical of early fall.

The warm spell is expected to be short-lived, with temperatures forecast to return closer to seasonal norms over the next several days.