Lehmann Sees Advantages to Going to Cashless Gates

Area schools are going to a cashless gate for theater performance and athletic events. The institutions see a number of advantages to this and it is making it easier and more successful for them too according to Forest City and North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The fans of the drama department or the athletic programs will visit Bound to reserve and pay for their tickets thereby taking any need for cash at the gate out of the picture. This makes lines go faster entering into the events and provides additional security to the money collected according to Lehmann.

The transition has proven effective for Forest City and other community school districts.