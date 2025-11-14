Iowa SNAP Recipients Should get this Month’s Benefits by Friday

State officials are confirming full SNAP benefits for the month of November will likely be issued to all eligible Iowa households by tomorrow now that the federal government shutdown is over.

Some SNAP recipients may be able to access that food assistance as soon as today, but the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services recommends that SNAP recipients call the number on the back of their EBT card to check the balance before trying to buy food. There’s also a link on the agency’s website for recipients to check their accounts.

About 130,000 Iowa households, with 270,000 Iowans, are receiving SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps.