Garner Attorney Guilty of Medicaid Fraud

A Garner attorney has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of one count of making a false statement to Iowa Medicaid.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 66-year-old Timothy Anderson pleaded guilty recently to one count of making a false statement relating to a health care matter. Prosecutors say Anderson offered financial, tax, and estate planning services to the public from his Garner law office, including assisting elderly clients on Medicaid eligibility.

In 2021, an elderly married couple had over $400,000 in assets, but wished to become eligible for Iowa Medicaid so the program could pay for nursing home expenses and pass on their assets to their heirs. The male of the couple was receiving nursing home care at the time without public assistance.

In October 2021, Anderson deposited a $186,000 check from the female of the couple into his personal savings account and provided her a certificate of title to a 1961 Rolls Royce Phantom V, and signed the title over to her. Anderson also created a bill of sale, stating the car was transferred on October 18, 2021.

Two days earlier, Anderson was driving the car and was involved in an accident.

On November 4th, Anderson wrote Iowa Medicaid and provided a series of documents to qualify the male of the couple for Iowa Medicaid benefits. Among other things, Anderson provided a document that stated the Rolls Royce had a fair market value of $194,000. At the time Anderson submitted the form, he knew that the fair market value of that vehicle was not $194,000.

Anderson faces a possible maximum sentence of five years, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following imprisonment. A sentencing date was not immediately set.