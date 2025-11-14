Elizabeth Hickler

Elizabeth Mae Hickler, 92, of Forest City passed away peacefully on Friday, November 14, 2025 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.

Graveside services for Elizabeth will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, November 17, 2024 at Ellington Township Cemetery, rural Ventura, Iowa.

Elizabeth Mae Hickler was born on December 29, 1932 to William and Marjorie (Houser) Hickler in Minneapolis, MN. Growing up on a farm, she attended rural grade school in Farmington, MN District 49 until they moved to Cambridge, MN in the spring of 1942. She then went to rural school, District 59, through eighth grade. She went to Cambridge High School until the beginning of ninth grade, when the family then moved to Monticello, MN in the fall. This is where she would graduate high school from.

Following graduation, Elizabeth moved to Minneapolis to work and got involved in taking a Bible course from The Navigators learning scripture and verses. She then decided to move with some friends to New York City to find work where she got an office job.

Eventually, Elizabeth returned to her roots and came back to Minneapolis and worked there until her retirement. She moved to Forest City in 1999 to be near her sister and brother-in-law, Marian and Orrin Torkelson.

In her free time, Elizabeth enjoyed sewing, painting, games, and embroidery. She had to the opportunity to spend one winter in Arizona along with her sister and other relatives, which she greatly enjoyed.

Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Marian Torkelson of Forest City; nephew, David Schonning; and many cousins.

Those preceding her in eternal home going are her parents; sister, Eleanor Schonning; and brothers-in-law, Orrin Torkelson and Merlyn Schonning.