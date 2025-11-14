Clark Street Sewer Project Deemed Complete

The Forest City Council was updated on the status of Clark Street Sewer Project. In the recent council meeting, members were briefed by Tom Madden who was the associate engineer on the project.

Madden presented the council with the final paperwork on the project. Mayor Ron Holland admitted that the project was not without some issues.

Madden explained the parameters concerning the closure of the project.

If there were any additions to the project after it is completed like the addition of a fire hydrant, those items would not be covered under the warranty. Madden assured the council that the warranty would be honored.

The city council accepted the final paperwork on the project.