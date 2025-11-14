Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office Launches Community Food Drive

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to take part in a special Food Drive from Tuesday, November 11th through Tuesday, November 25th, aimed at supporting local individuals and families in need.

A donation box will be available in the entryway by the old courtroom throughout the two-week drive. Community members are encouraged to drop off non-perishable items as a way to give back and help neighbors facing food insecurity.

Items accepted include:

Boxed food items

Canned goods

Personal hygiene products

The Sheriff’s Office notes that refrigerated or frozen items cannot be accepted.

All donations collected will stay within the community, supporting local residents who need it most. The Sheriff’s Office extends its thanks to everyone willing to contribute and help make a positive impact this holiday season.