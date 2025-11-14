Area Farmers May Scale Back on Applications

Area yields on farmland have not been record setting, thanks largely in part to the amount of rain that was received. Now as the harvest has wound down, the application process begins. Farmers now are making choices on the amount they should put down to prepare the soil for spring planting in April and May next year. Forest City’s Gold Eagle Cooperative General Manager Brad Foster believes that producers are looking at the bottom line.

For some, the decision is a gamble while for others, it is a necessity. Foster believes that zero applications would not be wise in any case.

The gamble for many producers is how much is enough. Foster thinks that applying the fertilizers during the planting down time is wisest option.

Foster and his team at the Forest City Gold Eagle Cooperative stand ready to assist farmers in making these crucial decisions.